In Nashville food desert, power outage shuts down only neighborhood grocery store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved corner store in Nashville has been forced to close its doors after a winter storm knocked out power, leaving residents in a food desert without access to groceries and meals.

Freddie Robertson, owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Dickerson Pike, has been unable to serve customers since Tuesday when the weekend's winter storm left his store without electricity. While Nashville Electric Service crews have been working in the area, Robertson's store remained dark as of Friday.

"It's heart wrenching knowing that you got to tell them, after walking five blocks and deadly temperatures, that they got to walk another five miles down the street," Robertson said.

The closure has particularly impacted residents in what's classified as a food desert — an area with limited access to food and transportation. Many customers have walked blocks in freezing temperatures only to find the store closed.

"I could only think about walking to my lifeline and then them having to turn me around," Robertson said.

Douglas and Lisa Marie Chapa walked to the store for two consecutive days hoping the power would be restored.

"We thought hopefully the power would be on. [It's] been, like, four days already," Douglas Chapa said.

Despite being unable to process sales, Robertson has shown compassion by allowing a few hungry residents inside the store.

"That's enough for at least two sandwiches. That's one meal," Douglas Chapa said, grateful for Robertson's kindness.

The store owner's generosity has extended beyond individual customers. Deacon James Street picked up propane from Robertson to help check on homeless encampments in the area. Street will pay back Robertson when the power comes back on.

"When he say he's a neighborhood store, he don't just mean that he's a store in the neighborhood. He mean he takes care of the neighborhood," Street said.

Robertson is calling for NES to prioritize power restoration in areas like his, where residents depend on local businesses for basic necessities.

"I need them to understand, this is something you escalate. There's a neighborhood going hungry," Robertson said.

This isn't the first time the Piggly Wiggly has experienced extended power outages. Three years ago, tornadoes left the store without electricity for five days. Robertson noted that the problem was resolved more quickly after NewsChannel5's Hannah McDonald brought attention to the situation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@newschannel5.com.