Investigation into Gasser Property Management prompts TBI probe after HOAs report $1M missing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating Gasser Property Management after multiple homeowners associations across four Middle Tennessee counties reported missing money totaling potentially more than $1 million.

I first learned of issues with Gasser Property Management in August and started investigating claims from communities in Davidson, Williamson, Wilson and Rutherford counties. After months of digging into the company and speaking with affected homeowners, the TBI has gotten involved.

I initially asked if the TBI was investigating in October. They told me state law would require the respective district attorney general to ask the TBI to investigate and recommended people file complaints with the Attorney General's Office.

The Attorney General's office in Davidson County told me they and multiple other jurisdictions referred the case to the TBI. While there's a procedure to get the TBI involved, there's relief from homeowners that investigators are finally looking into things.

Through records requests, I uncovered that the company didn't have active business licenses in any of the four counties where they claimed to manage properties on their website. I've spoken with neighbors and homeowners association board members in all four counties who told me their accounts are missing tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Communities are now dealing with the consequences and fallout, charging assessment fees and in some cases raising HOA dues to cover the missing money.

Carol Hancock in Provincetown is worried about affording a special $900 assessment over the holidays.

"I don't know why we're the ones having to pay for this and I think it's unfair. Living on the income I have, I don't think it's right," Hancock said.

Kayla Grayson, a working mom who served our country and is a cancer survivor, is dealing with her cancer returning while worrying about untangling this web of missing money. Her Brookview Forest subdivision is considering a special assessment to pay for what's missing.

"We have a lot of families that Christmas is around the corner young kids I myself I'm going through cancer and have medical bills," Grayson said. "It's stressful you have to stress of life and you think you're doing money over to a company who's handling things as they should be all to find out that they're not. It's frustrating it's stressful."

I discovered through my investigation that Gasser Property Management allowed communities' insurance policies to lapse while HOAs were discovering money and accounts missing.

The company's owner is Emery Gasser. I've never been successful in getting in touch with him and haven't been able to uncover any criminal history or filings for bankruptcy to this point. I did learn Gasser and his wife recently sold their home in Smyrna to an auction house.

A growing number of communities tell me it's obvious state law needs to change to better protect homeowners.

