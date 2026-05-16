Jefferson Street corridor study seeks public input on area's future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — North Nashville residents have a chance to help reshape one of the city's most historic corridors, with a series of community engagement events running through June.

The Jefferson Street Corridor Study is hosting a community open house Saturday, May 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hadley Park Community Center. It is the third round of community engagement for the street that was once the heart of Black culture and commerce before being divided by I-40 in the 1960s.

The study launched over a year ago through NDOT and Metro Planning as part of the Choose How You Move initiative. The goal is to make Jefferson Street safe, accessible, and culturally reflective of the community it serves.

A Community Advisory Board made up of business owners, faith leaders, and residents has been guiding the process. The open house gives the broader community a chance to review corridor concepts and provide input on parking, sidewalks, and future economic development.

Community engagement consultant Kia Jarmon said the opportunity is especially important for those with the deepest ties to the street.

"It's important even more for the residents, for the long-term business owners, for the students, for those folks who live, work, play, and worship right on that street to be able to dictate how they want to see the community be navigated," Jarmon said.

Jarmon also spoke to the street's broader significance to Nashville.

"When you think about the history of Jefferson Street, it is one of Nashville's wonderful heartbeats. You think about education and healthcare, our business community, our faith, all of that and music, all of that culture has happened right on Jefferson Street." Jarmon said.

Jarmon said she hopes the meetings will help both longtime neighbors and newcomers appreciate Jefferson Street's contribution to the greater city.

For those who cannot attend Saturday's open house, a Past-Present-Future Panel Discussion is scheduled for Monday, May 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pleasant Green Baptist Church. Two virtual open houses are also planned for June 4 and June 9. More information is available on their website.

Are you a North Nashville resident with a stake in Jefferson Street's future? Watch our full report for more on what's being planned for this historic corridor — and what your neighbors are saying about it. We want to hear your thoughts, too. Reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.