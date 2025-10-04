Jefferson Street transportation study aims to revitalize Nashville's historic corridor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jefferson Street has long been the cultural heart of North Nashville, home to music, history, and community pride. Now, a transportation study is underway to make it safer and more accessible — while making sure neighbors have a say in its future.

The effort is part of the Choose How You Move initiative, and I looked into the work many are making that could reshape this historic corridor.

Jefferson Street is a place with deep cultural roots — from music, art, education, and activism. Now, a new transportation study aims to make it safer, more connected, and more reflective of the community that calls it home.

"We are going to revitalize this and bring it back to what it used to be. But the importance is, because of the community, this is what the community wants," Williams said.

It's all part of Choose How You Move — Nashville's voter-approved plan to modernize streets.

The Jefferson Street Corridor is home to nearly 27,000 residents. The study looks at transforming the street from Rosa Parks to 28th Avenue into a "Complete Street" — one designed to be safe and accessible for everyone.

"They want a vibrant Jefferson Street where the students can engage the community, can engage the students, because a lot of the students are from out of town, and we've been hearing that that is what the community would like," Williams said.

Poet Williams is a community ambassador for the study and also a poet and artist. He lives in North Nashville and wants to see the area thrive.

"Engaging the community and finding out what they want on Jefferson Street, not for someone to just come in and put whatever they want… that's why we are engaging them, so they have the chance for their voice to be heard," Williams said.

The $3 million study will also dig into current conditions — traffic patterns, housing, local businesses, parks, and zoning — to understand what's working and what needs to change.

Community input is at the heart of the project, with an advisory board and public workshops shaping the future vision.

"My main thing that I'll keep on echoing — we are engaging everyone. So I would love to see that for Jefferson Street," Williams said.

Once the goals are clear, planners will bring design options back to the community — and then create a final plan.

The Jefferson Street Corridor Study is still in its early phase. The study will continue over the next several months, with workshops and community meetings planned to gather more input. City leaders say the final design will be guided by what residents want for Jefferson Street's future.

