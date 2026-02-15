Judge performs 14 free Valentine's Day weddings at Davidson County courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Davidson County Judge Allegra Walker worked six days instead of five this week to help marry couples at the courthouse on Valentine's Day.

"We do the ceremony, it takes less than 5 minutes, and I pronounce them husband and wife and send them on," Walker said.

For Crystal and Samuel, their marriage begins a new journey together. During their ceremony, Walker asked Samuel if he would have Crystal to be his wedded wife, to love and to cherish.

"I'm excited, this day is amazing. I am so grateful that the court even allowed this day to happen for all of us who love love and want to get married on such a special day to be here with him," Crystal said. "As he said, he moved over, this has been a long journey for us."

When the moment comes, it feels unreal for couples like Crystal and Samuel.

"I, Judge Allegra Walker, by the power invested in me by the state of Tennessee, now pronounce you husband and wife and you may kiss your bride," Walker said during their ceremony.

After a year of dating, Izzy and Jovy came prepared for their big moment.

"We already had the rings on, so I guess we came a little too prepared," Izzy said.

The newlyweds left without holding back smiles.

"Just excited, looking forward to everything," Izzy said.

About 14 weddings happened at the Davidson County courthouse on Valentine's Day.

Walker says they'll be back next year to witness even more life-changing celebrations on the day of love.

"It's fun, it's a give back to the community, let people have a little special something for the day and it's free," Walker said.

