JW Marriott's Sweet Spot offers Valentine's desserts with vegan options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The JW Marriott Nashville is launching the fourth year of its Valentine's Day dessert experience called "Sweet Spot" for people looking for a romantic way to celebrate the holiday.

The luxury dessert lounge features 11 different desserts served at the table, along with a drink and a take-home chocolate bark box for guests to enjoy. The hotel accommodates dietary preferences, with options to make at least nine of the desserts vegan. Guests can indicate their preferences and allergies when making reservations.

The hotel is offering reservations for the Valentine's Day experience this weekend and next weekend. More information and reservations can be found on their website at https://www.jwmarriottnashvilledining.com/the-sweet-spot.

The Sweet Spot dessert lounge provides Nashville couples with an upscale dining option as Valentine's Day approaches on February 14.

