Lakeview Elementary school bus involved in a crash Thursday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three children were taken for medical observation as a precaution after a collision involving a school bus and two other passenger vehicles on Thursday.

According to Metro Police, the bus was a Lakeview Elementary school bus and there were no major injuries reported.

The driver was not injured. The parents of the students have been notified.

