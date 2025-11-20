Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lakeview Elementary school bus involved in a crash Thursday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three children were taken for medical observation as a precaution after a collision involving a school bus and two other passenger vehicles on Thursday.

According to Metro Police, the bus was a Lakeview Elementary school bus and there were no major injuries reported.

The driver was not injured. The parents of the students have been notified.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

