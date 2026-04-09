Lane closures April 10-20 on Old Hickory Blvd bridge over I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will implement lane closures on Old Hickory Boulevard over Interstate 40 in Davidson County for bridge repair work.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, April 10, through 5 a.m. Monday, April 20, crews will carry out two phases of construction in the Hermitage area.

During the first phase, work will take place on the west side of the bridge. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with shortened left-turn lanes. One left-turn lane on the I-40 eastbound Exit 221B off-ramp to Old Hickory Boulevard will be closed.

The second phase is expected to begin Monday, April 13, when crews shift to the east side of the bridge. One lane will remain open in each direction, and the same off-ramp left-turn lane closure will continue.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on April 20. Remaining milling and paving work will occur during nightly temporary lane closures.

TDOT said the work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to allow extra travel time, slow down, and follow Tennessee’s Move Over Law, which carries penalties of up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Motorists can report potholes by calling 833-TDOTFIX or visiting TDOT’s maintenance request portal. Real-time traffic conditions are available on the TDOT SmartWay map or by dialing 511.