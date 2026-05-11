Lane closures planned on Donelson Pike near BNA weekdays, May 12-22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers traveling near Nashville International Airport (BNA) should prepare for temporary lane closures on Donelson Pike over the next two weeks.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, single-lane closures will affect portions of the right-hand northbound lane of Donelson Pike beginning Tuesday, May 12.

Airport officials said the closures are part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve taxiways adjacent to the roadway at BNA.

The lane closures will take place on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are scheduled to continue through Friday, May 22.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area and watch for traffic control devices and signage throughout the work zone.

Airport officials said they appreciate the public’s patience during the improvement project.