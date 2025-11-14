Last chance to sign up as a student mentor through Tennessee Achieves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Achieves is seeking more mentors to help shape students' futures through healthy mentorship programs that can positively influence a child's path.

Today is one of the last chances to sign up for the mentorship program, which requires a low time commitment of about an hour per month. Tennessee Achieves connects mentors to students to help them transition from high school to college or straight into a career.

"You don't need to know everything about going to college to be a good mentor. If you can invest encouragement, answer student questions, Tennessee Achieves is going to get you the information you need to know. We need that personal connection," a representative said.

Those interested in signing up or learning more information can visit tnachieves.org.

