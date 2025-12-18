Last Minute Toy Store helps families find Christmas gifts with 1,000 volunteers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Last Minute Toy Store is working to ensure children don't go without presents this Christmas by offering options to families in need who haven't been helped or missed deadlines for other charities.

The store provides brand-new toys to families who either haven't received assistance elsewhere or missed registration deadlines with other charitable organizations. More than 1,000 volunteers help manage the operation throughout the week.

The store will operate over the next few days, distributing free toys to qualifying families. Registration is held later than other organizations to catch families who may have been missed by earlier programs.

To ensure proper distribution, organizers verify that families qualify based on income level, job status and government assistance. They also cross-reference with other nonprofits to prevent duplicate assistance.

The Last Minute Toy Store will remain open for the next three days, helping families shop for Christmas gifts.

They still need volunteers. If you're interested in helping our you can find more information here.

