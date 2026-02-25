Lime launches Hero program in Nashville to help The Store fight food insecurity one ride at a time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lime is partnering with The Store, a free nonprofit grocery store in Nashville, to help people battling food insecurity — and it starts with rounding up a scooter fare.

Through the new Lime Hero program, riders in Nashville can opt in to round up the cost of each trip, with the proceeds going directly to The Store's mission of providing free groceries to those in need.

Emily Salazar, Director of Social Impact at Lime, spoke about how the program works for Nashville riders, why Lime chose The Store as its partner, and what impact the company hopes it will have on the community.

Brittney Brown, Director of Mission Advancement at The Store, also spoke about how donations from the Lime Hero program will support the organization's work, what sets The Store apart from other food assistance programs in Nashville, and what she wants Nashville residents to know about getting involved. Watch the video above to hear Brown explain the difference this program can make for families in the Nashville area.

Want to know more about how the Lime Hero program works — and how your next scooter ride could help feed a Nashville family? Watch the full interview in the video above.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.