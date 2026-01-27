Lipscomb University cancels classes, closes offices Wednesday amid power outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lipscomb University will cancel all classes and close offices on Wednesday, Jan. 28, due to ongoing impacts from the winter storm and widespread power outages across campus.

All undergraduate and graduate classes, day and evening, are canceled and will not meet in person or remotely. All campus events and activities scheduled for Wednesday are also canceled.

The university will remain open to support residential students, with essential services continuing. Students living on campus will have access to meals and support, while non-essential offices will be closed. Remote work is not required due to continued power outages affecting many employees.

As of Tuesday afternoon, power remains out across campus. University officials said they are working with Nashville Electric Service and local leaders, but storm damage in the Green Hills area, including downed trees and power lines, continues to slow restoration efforts.

The university said it will continue to monitor conditions and share updates on Thursday’s operational status by email.