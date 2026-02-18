Lipscomb University launches nationwide collegiate gospel choir network with major grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lipscomb University is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative to connect and support collegiate gospel choirs across the United States, thanks to funding from the Creative Arts Collective for Christian Life and Faith.

The program, led by Dr. Aaron Howard, assistant professor in Lipscomb's College of Bible & Ministry and founding director of the Lipscomb Gospel Choir, aims to educate, connect and sustain collegiate gospel choirs nationwide through a comprehensive network and conference system.

"The purpose is to educate, connect and sustain collegiate gospel choirs across the United States," Howard said.

The initiative will culminate in a three-day collegiate gospel choir conference called "Joyful Noise in the Wilderness," hosted on Lipscomb's campus in October. The conference will feature a live audio and video recording with a massive 150- to 200-voice choir composed of students from universities across the country.

Beyond the conference, the project includes establishing a nationwide network of collegiate gospel choir directors who will meet monthly in virtual sessions.

The initiative will also produce an album recording and publish an accompanying songbook, contributing to choral literature and enabling broader use of gospel repertoire in collegiate and church settings.

The conference will take place at Lipscomb's Ezell Center Chapel, bringing together students and directors from universities nationwide to celebrate and advance the art of collegiate gospel music.

Want to learn more about this exciting new gospel choir initiative? Watch our full interview with Dr. Aaron Howard to discover how this network will transform collegiate gospel music across the nation. Have more details about gospel music programs at universities? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

