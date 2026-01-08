Lipscomb University sued by 11 students allegedly made sick by black mold in dorms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lipscomb University is being sued by 11 students who say they were made sick by dangerous black mold in their dorm rooms.

In a 123-page lawsuit, students living in the university-owned dormitories say they began to accept that "persistent condensation, damp air, musty odors, and unexplained illness" were part of dorm life.

According to the lawsuit, rooms became so humid that belongings warped and walls would not hold decorations.

The lawsuit alleges, “Students reported becoming chronically ill while living in these dormitories, experiencing fatigue, headaches, respiratory symptoms, cognitive impairment, and other serious health issues that interfered with their ability to attend class, study, sleep, function, and enjoy college life. Parents raised concerns, requested testing, and sought transparency. Rather than identifying and correcting the underlying building conditions, the University minimized complaints, attributed problems to student behavior, and limited or delayed meaningful investigation.”

According to the lawsuit, despite knowledge of poor ventilation and recurring mold problems in Elam Hall, Fanning Hall and Johnson Hall, the University continued to assign female students to these dormitories.

The lawsuit also alleges that the university did not adopt campus campus-wide mold prevention and remediation protocols until November 5, 2025.

Attorney John Griffith said, “Lipscomb University administrators long knew or should have known that these dorm rooms were unsafe for human habitation. Reports of pervasive toxic mold on campus are not a recent concern but have been consistent part of student life. These students and their families have suffered tremendously — and their health, educational progress and financial situations all have been harmed.”

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Lipscomb University for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.