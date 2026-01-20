Local celebrations in Nashville honor Dolly Parton on her 80th birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — January 19, 2026 marks a major milestone for Dolly Parton as the music superstar and beloved philanthropist turns 80 years old.

In honor of the occasion, Governor Lee proclaimed the day Dolly Parton Day in Tennessee, with celebrations taking place across Music City over the past few days.

At White Limozeen on top of the Graduate Hotel, much of the bar and restaurant serves as an homage to Dolly Parton, including the name White Limozeen, which was the title of one of Parton's albums.

The venue even features a 9-foot tall bust of Dolly.

White Limozeen hosts an annual Dolly Parton birthday party.

This year’s gathering featured a Dolly lookalike contest, complimentary cupcakes and a live DJ set.

Leaders with White Limozeen said this proceeds from some of the drinks served will be donated to the Imagination Library.

Before stopping by the party, I caught up with some Dolly Parton fans on the streets of Nashville.

Outside the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum I met Tyneal Buchanan, who traveled all the way from Canada to be in Music City for Parton's 80th birthday.

She atttended a celebration at the Grand Ole Opry honoring Dolly this past weekend.

"I've loved Dolly my whole life, I've been a super emotional mess the whole time I've been here," Buchanan said. "It's our first time in Nashville, I've seen Dolly a few times in Canada, but I just think she's an incredible human, she's so caring and giving, and kind, talented."

A Nashville couple also shared their admiration for the country music legend.

"I think she really and truly cares about people," said Elizabeth Owensby, who lives in Nashville. "I think about all the stuff she's done for people in East Tennessee and all the Imagination Library stuff. I think she's just a really good just a special lady.”

“Our kids still have those books that they grew up with and they're 23 and 19 now," said Matt Owensby.

