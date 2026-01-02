Local gym shares expert tips to help you stick with New Year fitness resolutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New Year fitness resolutions are notoriously difficult to maintain, but local fitness experts are offering practical advice to help people stay on track with their health goals in 2026.

The key to success lies in setting attainable goals, starting small, and maintaining consistency rather than pursuing dramatic overnight transformations.

Gyms typically experience their busiest period at the beginning of each year as people commit to new fitness routines. However, many struggle to maintain momentum beyond the first few weeks.

Local fitness experts shared insights on the best ways to get started, tips for staying consistent, and messages of encouragement for those who might feel discouraged when progress feels slow.

The most important advice for newcomers is to avoid getting overwhelmed by unrealistic expectations and instead celebrate small, incremental improvements.

