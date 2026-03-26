Man arrested with gun while trying to enroll kids at Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 22-year-old was arrested Thursday afternoon after bringing a handgun into Glencliff High School while attempting to enroll his two young children at Glencliff Elementary.

According to police, Jacoby Rippy set off the Evolv weapon detection system at the high school, leading to the discovery of a pistol and a baggie of marijuana.

MNPD

Rippy was charged with bringing a weapon onto school property and marijuana possession. He is jailed on a $5,000 bond.