Man charged after alleged threats on Nashville school playground while intoxicated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 45-year-old man is charged with making a threat of mass violence at a Nashville elementary school after police said he walked onto a playground while intoxicated and threatened teachers and students Thursday morning.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, staff at Warner Arts Elementary on Russell Street reported that Marek Malone entered the playground area just before noon, pointed “finger guns” at teachers and students, and said he was going to shoot them.
School staff immediately gathered students and rushed them back inside the building, police said.
Officers later located Malone near the intersection of South 6th and Russell streets. Police said he smelled of alcohol and had difficulty standing.
Malone is charged with making a threat of mass violence at a school and public intoxication.
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