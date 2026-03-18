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Man charged after shooting at Nashville WeGo bus stop

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 66-year-old man is facing charges after a shooting at a WeGo bus stop Wednesday morning on Murfreesboro Pike.

Police said Harvey L. Mays is charged with aggravated assault and felony gun possession in connection with the shooting of a 51-year-old man at a stop in the 800 block.

Harvey Mays.JPG

According to investigators, the victim said he was preparing to board the bus when Mays pushed him from behind. The victim said he pushed Mays back, and Mays then shot him once in the chest.

A bus driver told police the two men were arguing over who would board first. When she saw Mays pull out a gun, she closed the doors and drove a short distance away.

Officers responded to the scene, provided aid to the victim, and later located Mays walking nearby on Plus Park Boulevard. He was taken into custody and found with a pistol in his waistband.

Mays is being held on a $75,000 bond.

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