Man charged in deadly January crash turns himself in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 28-year-old LaVergne man surrendered Wednesday on six outstanding warrants, including vehicular homicide by intoxication, in connection with a January crash that killed a 26-year-old woman.

Police said Dana Ahmed was driving a Mercedes C300 westbound on Una Antioch Pike at a high rate of speed on Jan. 5 when he struck a Toyota Corolla driven by Pamela Cruz as she turned left onto Piccadilly Row. The impact pushed Cruz’s vehicle into a Nissan Altima.

MNPD Dana Ahmed

Cruz was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died. Ahmed and the Nissan driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said Ahmed’s blood alcohol level was 0.101%. He also tested positive for THC, benzoylecgonine and fentanyl. Data from the vehicle’s airbag module showed he was traveling 99 mph five seconds before the crash and 85 mph at airbag deployment. The speed limit is 35 mph.

Ahmed is also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun under the influence, and violating release conditions from Rutherford County that barred him from using alcohol or drugs or possessing a firearm. He has a prior DUI conviction from 2017.

Ahmed remains jailed on a $30,000 bond.