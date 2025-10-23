Man charged with felony false reporting for posting threatening videos on social media

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 53-year-old Goodlettsville man has been arrested and charged with felony false reporting and gun possession while under the influence for posting threatening videos on social media.
According to police, Phillip C. Anderson Jr. recorded himself, armed with a shotgun, pulling up alongside several police vehicles in the Music City Center parking garage saying, “This is a 410 shotgun, I got it for them” and “I’m about to find a sniper point.’’
He also said he was going to use his vehicle to run over pedestrians on Broadway.
Anderson was arrested that day, a short time after posting the videos, and charged with DUI and drug possession.
Nashville's skyline looks drastically different than when I came to NewsChannel 5 in 1993. A lot of those changes have happened in just the last several years, and the skyline continues to grow. Sky 5 and several viewers have been able to visually document it. I love Austin's look back!
- Lelan Statom