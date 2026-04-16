Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Man flashes gun, robs Charlotte Pike Cracker Barrel; suspect still at large

Cracker Barrel
NewsChannel 5
Cracker Barrel
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police said a man robbed a Cracker Barrel on Charlotte Pike around 1 p.m. Thursday after flashing a gun and demanding cash.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man walked into the Cracker Barrel at 6941 Charlotte Pike and approached the cashier. Police said he showed a gun in his waistband and demanded money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene in a white Chevy Impala. Officers later located the vehicle.

The suspect has not been found. Investigators said he is believed to have acted alone, with no one else seen with him inside the restaurant or in the vehicle.

Police said they do not expect to have surveillance video or images to release at this time but will share any additional information as it becomes available.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.