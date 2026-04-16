Man flashes gun, robs Charlotte Pike Cracker Barrel; suspect still at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police said a man robbed a Cracker Barrel on Charlotte Pike around 1 p.m. Thursday after flashing a gun and demanding cash.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man walked into the Cracker Barrel at 6941 Charlotte Pike and approached the cashier. Police said he showed a gun in his waistband and demanded money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene in a white Chevy Impala. Officers later located the vehicle.

The suspect has not been found. Investigators said he is believed to have acted alone, with no one else seen with him inside the restaurant or in the vehicle.

Police said they do not expect to have surveillance video or images to release at this time but will share any additional information as it becomes available.