Man shot and killed while working on car in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was killed Friday afternoon while repairing a car.

Police say 40-year-old Jose Vivas was working on a Hyundai Sonata in the 5700 block of Crossings Boulevard with another man when he was shot.

Police say that other man was seen taking off in Vivas' Toyota Corolla.

Vivas was found on the sidewalk near the car they were working on, which was parked in the center turn lane with the driver’s door and front hood left open.

He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Vivas' family told police he is known for buying cars to restore and sell them.

His Corolla was found abandoned Friday night at a nearby apartment complex.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

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