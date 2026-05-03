Man struck, killed by train on bridge over Harpeth River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An unidentified man was struck and killed by a train Saturday afternoon while walking on a railroad bridge over the Harpeth River.

Detectives responded to the railroad crossing at McCrory Lane and Highway 70. According to investigators, the train conductor said he blew the horn after spotting the man on the tracks.

The man then began running across the bridge toward the other side. Police said he dropped an item, stopped to pick it up, and continued running before being clipped by the train about halfway across the span.

Officers later located the man in the river, where he was pronounced dead. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered his body from the water.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the man, who police said appeared to be Black and between 20 and 30 years old.