Martha O'Bryan Center hosts poverty simulation training for local staffers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some local workers who help people navigate poverty got a firsthand look at the challenges the people they serve face during a special simulation in Nashville.

On Tuesday, the Martha O'Bryan Center hosted a poverty simulation for staffers from agencies within the Tennessee Alliance for Economic Mobility, also called TAEM.

The exercise aimed to give service providers a deeper understanding of what it's like to live in poverty.

"Right now, it's like, I can feel the pressure. But at the same time I’m trying to remain calm," said Irene Jackson, a family-centered coach with Workforce Essentials, Inc.

During the simulation, Jackson played a 21-year-old man caring for younger siblings while a parent was in jail.

Participants were divided into families and guided through four weeks of simulated poverty living.

The families had to navigate housing issues, school, daycare, and transportation while trying to find money to make everything work.

Leaders from the UT-TSU Extension in Rutherford County ran the simulation, with Martha O'Bryan Center staff playing various roles throughout the exercise.

The experience proved eye-opening for workers who typically provide assistance for people rather than needing it themselves.

"Sometimes you forget firsthand what they're facing when they leave your office or the challenges that they've had before they even walk into your office," said Sandi Cummings, Martha O'Bryan Center’s childcare navigation manager and professional development lead.

While the simulation lasted about an hour, organizers hope the impact will be lasting.

Participants said the experience deepened their understanding and compassion for the people they serve.

"Normally, I hear it from them, but being in the moment with all of that, I feel every bit of it. So it even takes me more to say, even increased compassion," Jackson said.

