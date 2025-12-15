NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A massage therapist at a Nashville spa has been charged with rape according to a recent affidavit.

According to the release, the victim went to the Escape Day Spa & Salon in Belle Meade to receive a massage recently and was scheduled to receive a massage from massage therapist, Julius Hamilton.

The victim told police that during the massage, Hamilton began to touch her inappropriately and assaulted her. She reacted negatively and he reportedly stopped, according to police.

The defendant initially told Detectives that he performed his massage on the victim and that there were no issues.

Detectives explained to the defendant that the victim was receiving a medical legal exam to discover potential traces of foreign DNA.

Thats when the defendant told police he became overzealous and assaulted her. Hamilton was booked into the Metro jail and charged with Rape by force or coercion.

