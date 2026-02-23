Mayor Freddie O'Connell's investigative commission to hold first meeting this morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's response to January’s historic ice storm is under the microscope today as city leaders look for answers to questions of shortfalls. Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s newly formed commission is holding its first meeting this morning at the Howard Office Building.

What is learned today could shape how Nashville handles the next big emergency. Officials say the commission’s work is about more than just Nashville Electric Service, it will also examine how metro government coordinated its overall emergency response. Mayor O’Connell says he wants answers and accountability.

The NES board is also running its own independent review as state Republicans are calling for immediate changes to NES leadership and structure. While Mayor O’Connell wants to wait for the commission’s findings before making big moves, he admits there’s a lot of political pressure from lawmakers at the state level.

The commission has until August to deliver its final report and recommendations to the mayor. Whatever the commission finds, state republicans may not wait that long. They want changes to NES before the current legislative session wraps up. Today's meeting starts at 10 a.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.