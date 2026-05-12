McCabe Park grand opening set for Friday in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friends of McCabe Park announced the grand opening of a newly upgraded playground at McCabe Park in Nashville will take place this Friday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m., complete with a ribbon cutting and open play for kids.
The old playground closed for demolition in March to make way for the new space, which features new amenities for kids of all ages.
Friends of McCabe Park raised over $400,000 to make the project a reality.
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You never know what impact you can have on others — Patsy Montesinos brings us that reminder with a story featuring some very familiar faces. Enjoy this story and go vote for Shante!
- Carrie Sharp