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McCabe Park grand opening set for Friday in Nashville

McCabe Park will hold a ribbon cutting and open play for kids at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
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Friends of McCabe Park
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friends of McCabe Park announced the grand opening of a newly upgraded playground at McCabe Park in Nashville will take place this Friday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m., complete with a ribbon cutting and open play for kids.

The old playground closed for demolition in March to make way for the new space, which features new amenities for kids of all ages.

Friends of McCabe Park raised over $400,000 to make the project a reality.

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