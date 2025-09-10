Meet the artist painting one-hour portraits of the Nashville Fair's animals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fair is underway now through Sunday. The fair has no shortage of interesting people. We met one who creates art in no time at all, and you're going to love her subjects.

Remember how there used to be those One Hour Photo businesses everywhere?

Artist Julia Tong is doing something a little like that at the Nashville Fair. She's painting portraits of animals, each portrait only taking one hour.

"Trying to catch the most authentic side of them, and it usually ends up being a pretty goofy side!" Tong smiled. "I'm lucky for this, my work, I can just stare at animals the whole time!"

Tong's subject Tuesday night took a lot of gray, black, and pink paint.

"Yeah! I'm painting the pig!" Tong laughed as someone watched her paint a portrait of Loki the pig.

"I think he wanted me to paint him!" Tong said. "I think they know, you know. At least they know I'm paying attention to them. I think he's kinda a goofball!"

Tong has lived all over the US and in China. Her work carries all those influences.

"This is my Chinese name," Tong said, pointing to her artist signature.

"Nashville's my favorite [city], it really is," she continued.

"Good answer!" I said.

"Yes!" Tong laughed before turning her attention back to Loki.

"The pattern on him is so nice!" she said. "It's actually very Chinese philosophy, the yin and yang."

What can you say, Loki? You're a work of art.

"It's the model!" Tong nodded. "The model is good."

By Sunday, Tong will have a whole gallery of these one-hour animal portraits. Really, she's trying to do a few things with her work at The Nashville Fair. One is foster a love art in anyone who happens to pass by.

There's something else.

"I hope people will see the fair when they see the paintings, you know, see their memories," Tong said.

With a little more gray, black, and pink, the hour was up. A portrait was complete.

"It's Loki the pig!" Tong said. "Look at how funny he is!"

