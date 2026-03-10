Meet the dog helping Nashville kids build reading confidence one story at a time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A four-year-old Saint Bernard named Winston is helping children in Nashville find their love of reading, and their confidence, one library visit at a time.

Winston is part of the READing Paws program within the Nashville Public Library system. Therapy dogs visit the various library branches so kids can read aloud to him.

Johanna Zettersten brings Winston to the Edmondson Pike branch, and together the two create not just a fun activity, but a safe place for young readers.

"We come into the library once a month and kids get to come and read to Winston," Zettersten said.

Learning to read can be a daunting challenge, and some kids need more time than others. Winston offers something many classroom settings can't — a judgment-free audience.

"And his ability, even when he snores, his ability to be a good listener, puts them at ease for sure," Zettersten said.

Zettersten said she has seen firsthand that Winston's presence makes a real difference for young readers.

"With one young man, at one of the schools we go to, he was reading 18 or more words in that two minutes when Winston was present," Zettersten said.

When kids feel comfortable, confidence can follow, especially when reading out loud.

"And they have an incredible gift of empathy," Zettersten said.

"Them (children) coming in and seeing that a dog can come into the library is kind of a newer concept," said Lex Orozco, a children's library associate at the Edmondson Pike branch. "And that you can read to a dog, is such a fun concept too."

The Nashville Public Library's READing Paws program is available at various branches. Click here to check out the calendar.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.