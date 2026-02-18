Meet the MNPD officer who stayed with patrol horses for 3 days after power went out in stable during ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When the ice storm hit Nashville, many people hunkered down at home.

However, Officer Michael Douglas made a different choice — he stayed at the stables in Percy Warner Park to care for the Metro Nashville Police Department's mounted patrol horses.

For three days, Douglas worked alone in the dark and cold, keeping the horses fed and watered after the stable lost power.

"Horses eat and drink to produce their own body heat to stay warm," Douglas said.

The officer spent those initial days cleaning stalls by flashlight in the enclosed barn with no electricity.

Due to fallen trees and icy conditions, other officers couldn't leave their homes to help, leaving Douglas as the sole caretaker for the patrol's horses.

"Every day you were without power, you were anticipating today's going to be the day that we're going to get power," Douglas said.

The stable remained without electricity for nine days.

Douglas even had to break up ice that formed on the water buckets inside the stalls to ensure the horses could drink.

Among the horses Douglas cared for was Tucker, his partner, and the newest addition to the mounted patrol.

Thanks to Douglas's dedication during the storm, the horses made it through safely.

Now they're back to regular patrol duties and taking advantage of spring weather.

The horses join the patrol as young as 4 years old and work until they're 20, giving these partnerships plenty of time to develop.

"We get them as young as four years old, and they will work until they're 20 years old," Douglas said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.