Meet the nurse who yodels, sings, and dances, giving each resident their own show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a city like Nashville, we know some people were just born to entertain. A stage can be many things. Sometimes, there's a lot of reward in an audience of one.

Colleen Myers knocked on a door. As she walked into the apartment, she burst into song. She danced through the room singing Look At Me, I'm Sandra Dee. The woman who lives in the apartment laughed as she watched.

Then, Myers was on to another room, another show.

She sang Hit The Rock Jack to a man as he danced.

Myers is an LPN at Burton Court at Blakeford assisted living and memory care community.

A lot of the residents will tell you, there is something special about the Myers visits.

"I have a favorite nurse," a resident nodded. "This nurse right here."

Myers has gotten to know the residents well enough that the person behind each door gets their own show.

"I have a resident from Germany, so I will go in her room and yodel!" she explained. "I have another resident who worked at Ohio State."

For that resident, Myers performs the school fight song.

One resident likes Shakespeare.

"Romeo, Romeo, where art thou Romeo!" Myers called as the resident smiled.

"Just crazy all the time!" he said.

"We have fun," Myers added.

The story with Myers is this; as a kid, she became a fan of someone.

"My mom and I used to watch Carol Burnett," Myers said.

Between the Tarzan yell, the Eunice sketches, the 'Went With The Wind' parody, Carol Burnett was just so good.

"As a little girl, I was just performing the skits," Myers continued.

Since it's a little rare to get an eleven-season network variety show, Myers determined she could sing, dance, and make people laugh. She'd just do that here.

Something Carol Burnett once said was, 'if you're an entertainer, you should be able to entertain.' The people here are so glad to have this time together, just to have a laugh or sing a song.

"People need to laugh, older people especially," one resident said. "Our life is kinda somber. It makes us so happy. I think it really is excellent."

"I love what I do, and they are my family," said Myers. "I'm so happy to be here."

