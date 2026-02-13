Meharry Medical College expands into rural Tennessee to combat health care deserts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Meharry Medical College is expanding beyond its Nashville campus to address health care shortages in rural Middle Tennessee communities through clinic acquisitions and mobile health units.

The historically Black college and university is bringing services directly to underserved areas.

Dr. Julie Gray, Meharry's associate dean of community affairs is also the leader of their mobile efforts.

Meharry's mobile units provide particularly critical services for youth, offering dental care by traveling directly to different facilities across the state. This ensures that some of the state's most vulnerable children receive necessary medical attention.

The mission-driven approach treats health care as a civic right and provides a potential blueprint for how other medical schools can support their states' rural economies and health infrastructure.

Watch the full live interview to see how Meharry Medical College's mobile health units are making a difference in rural Tennessee communities.

