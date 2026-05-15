Meharry Medical College honors former president Dr. Lloyd C. Elam with historical marker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Meharry Medical College unveiled a historical marker Thursday honoring Dr. Lloyd C. Elam on the lawn of the Lloyd C. Elam Mental Health Center.

Elam was the institution's sixth president, serving from 1968 to 1981. He helped shape the institution into a modern academic health sciences center while advancing access to mental and behavioral health care in underserved communities.

Today, the Lloyd C. Elam Mental Health Center continues that legacy through inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care, addiction recovery services, the Rainbow Program for pregnant and postpartum women, and evidence-based behavioral health treatment programs.

Dr. James Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, attended the unveiling.

"He transformed our infrastructure and created programs to make our students successful,” Hildreth said. “He was certainly one of Meharry's legendary leaders, and I'm happy to follow in his footsteps."

The ceremony was part of the college's sesquicentennial homecoming celebration.