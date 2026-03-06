Meharry Medical College offering free dental care this weekend — here's what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Meharry Medical College's School of Dentistry is offering free dental care this Saturday, starting at 6 a.m., as part of its Oral Health Day event.

Some of the services available include cleanings, fillings, extractions, X-rays and exams.

Bridges and root canals will not be offered during the event, but Dr. Cherae Farmer, Dean of Meharry Medical College’s School of Dentistry, said those services are available at Meharry during normal business hours at a discounted rate.

With large crowds expected, organizers are encouraging people to register ahead of time and arrive early Saturday morning.

Click here for a link to register for the event.

The beginning of the line will start at Meharry’s Alumni Hall.

I talked to Na'Kita Fordham, a dental student in her final year at Meharry, who has volunteered at Oral Health Day since 2017.

She first got involved while attending Middle Tennessee State University.

She described the experience of helping people on Oral Health Day as deeply rewarding.

"I just felt so warm and fuzzy after Oral Health Day, I remember calling my husband, I was like, 'Guess what! Guess what I did today," Fordham said.

Dr. Farmer emphasized the importance of the event for the community.

"The demand is great, the need is great," Farmer said. "This is an opportunity for us to say, we hear you, we see you, we understand that you need care, and we want to provide that care to you," Farmer said.

Oral Health Day is Saturday starting at 6 a.m. at Meharry Medical College's School of Dentistry.

Organizers said people tend to arrive early to start lining up.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.