Metro commission orders East Nashville owner to rebuild historic building demolished without a permit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Historic Zoning Commission ordered a property owner to rebuild a 100-year-old East Nashville building at his own expense after he demolished it without a permit.

Ross Condit demolished the building at 1103 Calvin Avenue, which formerly housed The Groove record store and sat within a protected historic overlay in the Lockland Springs neighborhood.

Commissioners voted in favor of the planning staff's recommendation to deny the permit and require Condit to rebuild the structure. He must submit rebuilding plans within 180 days. The public will review the designs to ensure the new structure closely matches the original.

Condit asked the commission for retroactive approval today, offering an apology and explaining the circumstances that led to the building sitting vacant before the demolition.

Condit said he was surprised and saddened when his son informed him on Dec. 20, 2025, that The Groove posted on Instagram about closing its doors 11 days later on Dec. 31.

He explained the record store was on a month-to-month lease due to uncertainty about its future. Because the property had experienced negative cash flow for three and a half years, Condit said both parties mutually agreed to quietly list the building for lease with Sagemont Realty without putting up a sign.

After three months on the market, the property received zero inquiries. Condit noted that once the building was vacant, its condition made it un-leasable for commercial or residential use.

He maintained that he had an excellent relationship and good communication with the store's owners, adding that he tried to help their business succeed.

Condit told commissioners he viewed the property simply as a commercial parcel adjacent to another lot he owned, completely unaware it sat within a historic district. He called his impulsive decision to demolish the building inexcusable.

Expressing embarrassment for himself and his family, Condit promised his full cooperation with the commission. However, he asked the commission to consider alternative outcomes rather than simply replicating the former building's footprint.

City leaders pushed back against the request.

"First of all, there shouldn't be impunity for knocking down a historic building in an overlay or for violating any metro rules," Council Member Clay Capp said.

City leaders said the goal is accountability and making sure developers do not benefit from breaking rules. Currently, the fee to demolish a property without a permit is $50, according to the state constitution. Many local leaders want to see that fine changed.

Neighbors expressed outrage over the sudden demolition.

"Well, that morning when I left, the house was standing. When I came home that evening, the first thing I did was scream the house is gone," Bucky Bradshaw said.

"I think that's why I'm so mad, because I had made promises to the owners of the record store that I was going to fight for this house, and I was denied that," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw rejected Condit's apology.

"Not at all. And I don't, like I said, I don't accept his apology," Bradshaw said.

However, not everyone condemned the owner.

"I hope we don't make an example of the wrong person because this is not someone I think East Nashville wants to push out I think this is a time for us to come up with a solution that is forward-thinking and makes the community even stronger," a neighbor said.

Despite the mixed reactions, some neighbors hope the commission's decision restores what the community lost.

"If they can get close to what was there, yes, I mean it's a happy day. It's a good day," a neighbor said.

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