Metro Council advances housing zoning reforms on second reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Metro Council moved forward with a controversial housing zoning bill on Tuesday night, passing it on second reading after hours of heated debate from supporters and opponents.

The proposal, spearheaded by Councilmember Jennifer Gamble, would update zoning codes to allow more diversity of housing types like townhomes, 3 and 4-unitplex housing and higher-density development in certain neighborhoods. The changes aim to address Nashville's ongoing housing shortage.

The bill doesn't automatically change zoning. Any request would still go through the existing rezoning process requiring public notice, hearings and council approval.

Supporters argued the changes are needed to expand housing options and keep Nashville affordable.

"This bill is not the sole answer to our need for housing. However, it's part of the overall plan that needs to be implemented by this council and this administration," one supporter said.

Opponents, many wearing red and holding signs that read "defer," argued the city should hold off on the proposals. They said the changes could bring unwanted density, require a thorough infrastructure study and won't help with affordability.

"It's tempting to say only developers win. I know not only two developers win, but they're gonna win with this bill. They certainly will. There's people who need affordable housing. This doesn't solve that. It doesn't take a targeted approach," one opponent said.

After the lengthy debate, council passed the bills on the second of three readings. The third reading has been deferred until the December 4 meeting to give people more time to ask questions and learn about the proposals.

