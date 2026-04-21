Metro Council to vote on rezoning plan for old East Bank scrapyard on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council is set to vote on a rezoning plan for the old East Bank scrapyard.

Tuesday's vote could bring new skyscrapers and a huge increase in traffic to East Nashville. Some leaders say this project will bring new life to the old scrapyard while others worry it will trap neighbors in gridlock.

The plan focuses on the old PSC Metal Recycling site on the East Bank.

City leaders have wanted to remove the scrapyard for decades and private investors bought the property last year.

They want to replace the scrapyard with high-density development that includes downtown-sized skyscrapers. The development would also bring new housing and office space.

Those who back the plan say it will turn what they call an industrial wasteland into a vibrant neighborhood, pairing it with the new Nissan stadium.

The planning commission already recommended the plan for approval, but rezoning still faces serious pushback.

Critics worry it will bring more tourism and traffic to East Nashville.

This is the third and deciding vote for the proposal.