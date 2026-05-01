Metro Nashville files court motions over state inmate custody delays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County has filed motions in Circuit Court accusing the state of failing to take custody of inmates who have already been sentenced to state prison.

The filings, made on behalf of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, ask the court to require the Tennessee Department of Correction to explain why it has not complied with multiple sentencing orders directing that certain inmates be transferred to state custody.

Metro leaders said the delay has forced the city to continue housing those inmates locally, costing more than $5 million.

“Soon after I took office in 2023, Sheriff Hall began expressing his concerns about the severe overcrowding issues in his jails which both created management and financial burdens,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “Metro is currently subsidizing the State by more than $5 million a year by housing inmates that the state should be housing. That is not acceptable or sustainable.”

As of April 30, the sheriff’s office was still housing at least 10 inmates sentenced by Division I Criminal Court Judge Steve R. Dozier. Metro has filed 10 separate motions seeking a show cause hearing to compel the state to respond.

Metro Director of Law Wally Dietz said the city attempted to resolve the issue without going to court, including a December 2025 letter to Governor Bill Lee requesting the state take custody of the inmates.

“We tried to bring this to the State’s attention outside the public eye and without litigation,” Dietz said. “We did not receive an acceptable response, so we had no choice but to seek relief from the Court.”

Metro officials said they are also considering filing a separate claim with the state’s Claims Commission in an effort to recover the costs.