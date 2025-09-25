Metro Nashville middle school teacher arrested for child sex crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A metro Nashville middle school teacher is behind bars this morning facing child sex crime charges. The details police are releasing about this case are disturbing.

Police arrested Alexander Donahoe last night after a month's long investigation. Donahoe is a teacher at Jere Baxter Middle School.

The investigation began in March after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that a computer IP address from Nashville was being used to conduct reverse image searches for sexual pictures of minors.

The center then requested subpoenas to the internet service provider and Donahoe was identified as the subscriber. The 28-year-old teacher later admitted to possessing child sexual material.

Police later searched his home and took his computer for analysis. Donahoe is being held in the Metro jail with a $100,000 bond.

