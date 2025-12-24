Metro Nashville police deliver Christmas baskets to hundreds in 64th year of program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department is preparing to deliver Christmas baskets to a record 425 families on Wednesday morning, marking the 64th year of the department's Christmas Charities Program.

The program will help approximately 1,500 children across Davidson County, representing the largest number of families served in the program's history.

The Christmas Charities Program operates from the West Precinct garage, where Metro Police officers collect and distribute toys to children they have encountered during calls for service throughout the year.

The program has grown significantly since its humble beginnings in the 1960s, when it started by helping just two families.

Officers began their morning roll call at 5:30 a.m. before starting deliveries at 6 a.m. across Davidson County.

Watch the full story to see Metro Nashville Police officers in action as they deliver Christmas joy to families across Davidson County. Have a story tip about community giving in your neighborhood? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.