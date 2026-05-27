Metro Nashville Police launching drone first responder pilot program in Madison precinct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are launching a first-of-its-kind Drone as First Responder pilot program at the Madison Precinct, sending drones ahead of officers to certain emergency calls to help save lives and keep residents safe.

Three drones stationed on the precinct roof can respond within a two-mile radius, providing real-time aerial views for dangerous or fast-moving situations, including active investigations, missing persons cases, crashes and violent emergencies.

"The major benefit is the time it takes to arrive on scene," Police Chief John Drake said. "It's like, a minute to two minutes. Drones don't have to deal with traffic. They can get to a scene and give you all the information that you need quickly."

Drake said the technology offers advantages beyond speed.

"Being able to respond to situations that are evolving — some dangerous — you can see suspect dynamics, where weapons may be hidden, victim locations," Drake said. "It could also help reduce calls for service."

Some residents welcome the new technology.

"I think it's a great idea," Madison neighbor Charles Smith said. "It'll be a quicker response in a lot of situations, and overall I think it'll be a success."

Others say recent crime in the area has families searching for solutions.

"Sadly, there have been a couple of shootings over here in the park area, where we have to keep our kids away for a little while," resident Diamond Alfrey said.

Community advocates — including the Nashville Community Safety Network — have raised concerns online about privacy and oversight.

Metro Police say the drones will not be armed, will not use facial recognition and are prohibited from surveying lawful gatherings unless criminal activity is suspected.

Alfrey said she understands the privacy concerns but believes the technology can be used responsibly.

"They're not looking for everybody," she said. "They're looking for certain things… to make sure everything is where it should be."

The pilot program is expected to run for 30 to 45 flight days. Police will review data before deciding whether to expand the program citywide.

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