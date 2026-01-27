Metro Nashville Public Schools closed Wednesday and Thursday due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 28 and Thursday, January 29 due to winter weather.

All before and after school care will be cancelde unless the provider provides an inclement weather site.

All after-school activities, including sports practices, games, performances and meetings are also canceled.

District offices will be closed on Wednesday and working remotely on Thursday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.