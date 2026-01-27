Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Nashville Public Schools closed Wednesday and Thursday due to weather

David Goldman/AP
In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don't have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 28 and Thursday, January 29 due to winter weather.

All before and after school care will be cancelde unless the provider provides an inclement weather site.

All after-school activities, including sports practices, games, performances and meetings are also canceled.

District offices will be closed on Wednesday and working remotely on Thursday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

