Metro Nashville unveils smart signals at 36 intersections along Lebanon Pike

Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville is unveiling smart signals at 36 intersections along Lebanon Pike.

The project is expected to improve efficiency travel time reliability and is the first of its kind in Nashville.

“Smart signal technology will improve the efficiency of our travel and make our streets safer,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “This is the type of improvement coming to two thirds of our intersections thanks to Choose How You Move. It wasn’t that long ago that our signals ran on copper wire and dial up. New signals that respond to changing traffic conditions will modernize the way every single Nashvillian moves around our city.”

The 10 intersections are:

  1. Hermitage Ave. & Korean Veterans Blvd. 
  2. Craigmeade & Briley SB 
  3. Briley Parkway North Bound  
  4. Lebanon Pike & McGavock 
  5. Lebanon Pike & Donelson Pike 
  6. Lebanon Pike & Stewarts Ferry Pike 
  7. Lebanon Pike & Central Pike 
  8. Lebanon Pike & Old Hickory Blvd 
  9. Lebanon Pike & Andrew Jackson Parkway 
  10. Lebanon Pike & Tulip Grove.  

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

