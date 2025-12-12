Metro Nashville unveils smart signals at 36 intersections along Lebanon Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville is unveiling smart signals at 36 intersections along Lebanon Pike.

The project is expected to improve efficiency travel time reliability and is the first of its kind in Nashville.

“Smart signal technology will improve the efficiency of our travel and make our streets safer,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “This is the type of improvement coming to two thirds of our intersections thanks to Choose How You Move. It wasn’t that long ago that our signals ran on copper wire and dial up. New signals that respond to changing traffic conditions will modernize the way every single Nashvillian moves around our city.”

The 10 intersections are:

Hermitage Ave. & Korean Veterans Blvd.

Craigmeade & Briley SB

Briley Parkway North Bound

Lebanon Pike & McGavock

Lebanon Pike & Donelson Pike

Lebanon Pike & Stewarts Ferry Pike

Lebanon Pike & Central Pike

Lebanon Pike & Old Hickory Blvd

Lebanon Pike & Andrew Jackson Parkway

Lebanon Pike & Tulip Grove.

