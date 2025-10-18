Tenn. police investigating deadly downtown shooting after dispute over pedicab fare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating self-defense claim in a deadly g shooting that began as an argument over a pedicab fare.

Police say 23-year-old Adrian Rivas-Romo, who was visiting from Memphis, was shot around 2:20 a.m. Saturday on Rep. John Lewis Way South near the BetMGM Sports Lounge.

According to investigators, Rivas-Romo and his friends had hired two pedicabs to take them from 2nd Avenue back to their hotel. During the ride, one passenger argued with a driver about the price, prompting both pedicabs to stop outside the arena.

Detectives say Christopher Jones, 21, who was driving one of the pedicabs, told the group to get out and refused to take them any further. A fight broke out soon after. Jones claimed retrieved his gun after he was punched in the back of the head by one of Rivas-Romo’s friends.

Police say Jones told investigators that Rivas-Romo “came toward him quickly,” so he fired.

Rivas-Romo was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Jones called 911 and was detained by after he identified himself as the shooter. His firearm was recovered as evidence.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and are working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges will be filed.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.