Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Metro Police investigating possible road rage shooting near courthouse entrance

thumbnail_image0.jpg
WTVF
thumbnail_image0.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place near the courthouse entrance.

According to police, the shooting appears to have been road rage related.

Police said there was a backup near the courthouse and a woman was shot by the passenger of a grey Dodge Durango.

She sustained a graze wound to her shoulder and was taken to the hospital.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.