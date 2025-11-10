Metro Police investigating possible road rage shooting near courthouse entrance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place near the courthouse entrance.

According to police, the shooting appears to have been road rage related.

Police said there was a backup near the courthouse and a woman was shot by the passenger of a grey Dodge Durango.

She sustained a graze wound to her shoulder and was taken to the hospital.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.