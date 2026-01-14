Metro Police looking for rape suspect in December sexual assault of 16-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help locating a rape suspect wanted for the sexual assault of a 16-year-old in her Millwood Drive apartment.

Youth Services detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating rape suspect Mena Awad, 31, wanted for the 12/31 sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in her Millwood Drive apartment. Awad is believed to be unhoused & known to frequent the Millwood Drive/Murfreesboro… pic.twitter.com/3mENSs3IjJ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 13, 2026

According to police, 31-year-old Mena Awad is believed to be unhoused and known to frequent the Millwood Drive/Murfreesboro Pike area.

If you see him, call 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

