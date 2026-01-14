Metro Police looking for rape suspect in December sexual assault of 16-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help locating a rape suspect wanted for the sexual assault of a 16-year-old in her Millwood Drive apartment.
Youth Services detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating rape suspect Mena Awad, 31, wanted for the 12/31 sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in her Millwood Drive apartment. Awad is believed to be unhoused & known to frequent the Millwood Drive/Murfreesboro… pic.twitter.com/3mENSs3IjJ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 13, 2026
According to police, 31-year-old Mena Awad is believed to be unhoused and known to frequent the Millwood Drive/Murfreesboro Pike area.
If you see him, call 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.
- Carrie Sharp