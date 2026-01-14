Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Police looking for rape suspect in December sexual assault of 16-year-old

Mena Awad
Metro Police
Mena Awad
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help locating a rape suspect wanted for the sexual assault of a 16-year-old in her Millwood Drive apartment.

According to police, 31-year-old Mena Awad is believed to be unhoused and known to frequent the Millwood Drive/Murfreesboro Pike area.

If you see him, call 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

