Metro police: Man killed after jumping onto tractor-trailer at Harding Place intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An unidentified pedestrian died after an early morning incident involving a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Harding Place and Donelson Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man was standing in the middle of the intersection and acting erratically when the driver of a tractor-trailer attempted to avoid hitting him. Investigators said the pedestrian then jumped onto the tractor-trailer before falling back onto the roadway, where he was struck by the rear portion of the trailer.

The pedestrian was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and there was no evidence of impairment.

The Metro Nashville Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the pedestrian through fingerprints.