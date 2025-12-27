Metro Police seek public's help identifying suspects in deadly shooting of devoted father

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects in a deadly shooting that left 34-year-old Gavin Thompson dead on December 14.

Thompson is being remembered as a devoted family man who loved his dogs and his community. Detectives say the suspects were caught on surveillance video fleeing the scene in a dark sedan.

"He was just a good dude, love his kids, great dad, great husband, great son," said Demetris Robinson, who knew Thompson through their shared interest in dog breeding.

To the people who loved him, Thompson was defined not by how his life ended — but by how fully he lived it.

"I hope he's remembered in the right light," Robinson said.

What began as an ordinary Sunday night would soon turn into a moment his family and friends say they still can't comprehend.

Police say Thompson was approached by two masked men around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Zermatt Avenue. Investigators say Thompson tried to make it back to his car, but the suspects chased him, assaulted him, and opened fire.

That's when detectives say Thompson was killed — a loss that has left his family and an entire community reeling. Homicide detectives continue to follow active leads in the case.

"Just the whole idea of this is just it's heartbreaking," Robinson said.

Surveillance photos show the suspects leaving the scene in the back seat of a black sedan — believed to be a dark-colored 2014 to 2020 Chevrolet Impala with a Premier trim package.

"I was in shock because he was the kind of guy like he would never think that would happen," Robinson said.

Those who knew Thompson say the shock comes from knowing the kind of man he was — someone who stood out not for conflict, but for compassion.

"Never a jealous bone in this body, always showed love. He was just a good dude, love his kids, great dad, great husband, great son. Just an all-around great guy," Robinson said.

Robinson met Thompson through their shared interest in dog breeding — a connection that quickly grew into a genuine friendship. Now, Robinson says that the same community is rallying together in Thompson's name.

"The bully community came up with a reward of our own," Robinson said. "We're going to put that on top of the reward that they already have out."

Robinson is offering a reward alongside Crime Stoppers, hoping someone comes forward with the information needed to bring answers — and accountability — for a family still searching for justice.

"I just want to keep his legacy alive. We're gonna keep his name alive," Robinson said.

For those who loved Thompson, remembering who he was is just as important as finding who did this.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting or if you recognize the car involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for up to a $5,000 cash reward in homicide cases.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.